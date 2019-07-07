To my husband, my friend, my lover: Deepika Padukone's heartfelt birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone was a bit late to wish her husband Ranveer Singh on his 34th birthday, but her special post spoke a thousand words. Deepika Instagrammed a childhood photo of Ranveer enjoying a çhuski and had the best things to say about him.

"Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante... but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow... May you forever and always be this way... I love you," Deepika captioned her post.

So cute!

Ranveer, eagerly waiting for your comment.

Ranveer turned 34 on Saturday and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. Several of his co-stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and others posted pictures with Ranveer to wish him.

Deepika and Ranveer are currently filming '83 in London. The film, based on India's historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup against West Indies, is headlined by Ranveer. He plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, who was leading Team India in the tournament. Deepika has been cast as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Ranveer's first look as Kapil Dev was his gift to fans on his birthday.

'83 is slated to release in April 2020.