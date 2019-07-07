close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

To my husband, my friend, my lover: Deepika Padukone's heartfelt birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone was a bit late to wish her husband Ranveer Singh on his 34th birthday, but her special post spoke a thousand words.

To my husband, my friend, my lover: Deepika Padukone&#039;s heartfelt birthday wish for Ranveer Singh
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone was a bit late to wish her husband Ranveer Singh on his 34th birthday, but her special post spoke a thousand words. Deepika Instagrammed a childhood photo of Ranveer enjoying a çhuski and had the best things to say about him.

"Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante... but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow... May you forever and always be this way... I love you," Deepika captioned her post.

So cute!

Ranveer, eagerly waiting for your comment. 

Ranveer turned 34 on Saturday and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the actor. Several of his co-stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and others posted pictures with Ranveer to wish him. 

Deepika and Ranveer are currently filming '83 in London. The film, based on India's historic win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup against West Indies, is headlined by Ranveer. He plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, who was leading Team India in the tournament. Deepika has been cast as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Ranveer's first look as Kapil Dev was his gift to fans on his birthday.

'83 is slated to release in April 2020. 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukone Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh birthday
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor catch up with Arjun Kapoor - Pics

Must Watch

PT18M49S

Top 5 Agenda: 5 Big news to be the whole day's agenda today