Top Most Trend-Setting Looks Of Deepika Padukone From Cocktail

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' clocks 11 years to it's release today! The actress' character of 'Veronica' was a spoiled rich kid who lived in the moment and had no limits. Great music, hilarious scenes and brilliant acting Cocktail had a lot but the one thing that stood over everything was Deepika Padukone’s impeccable on-screen style.

Deepika's wardrobe in the “Cocktail” was a mix of bold, contemporary, and chic outfits that captured the audience's attention– While the superstar has always been a trendsetter, her character Veronica almost overnight became a fashion sensation and inspiration. Her summer bikinis, printed skirts, crop tops, sundresses… everything makes Veronica one of the best-styled characters in the movies. Scroll through to check out our favourite picks from her lookbook and tell us which is your top choice.

The Bikini: One of the most memorable moments was when she sported an orange bikini while soaking up the sun on the beach. This scene marked the first time Deepika ever donned a bikini on screen, exuding elegance and allure.



cre Trending Stories

The Black Saree: In the song "Second Hand Jawaani," Deepika stunned the audience with her black saree look, putting a sexy and contemporary spin on traditional Indian attire. The modern drape created an elegant yet edgy look and this ensemble became an instant hit, inspiring countless fashion enthusiasts to experiment with their saree looks.

The Grey Off-Shoulder & Mini Skirt: Deepika rocked a trendy and chic grey off-shoulder top paired with a mini skirt, showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities. The combination of the off-shoulder style and the mini skirt exuded both sophistication and playfulness, making it a go-to look for the fashion-conscious. The look is still an inspiration of sorts for fashion enthusiasts.

The Black & White Bodycon Dress: Deepika Padukone wowed everyone with her glamorous and sleek black and white bodycon dress. The monochromatic ensemble accentuated her hourglass figure and exuded timeless elegance.

The Black Sheer See-Through Dress: One of the most daring and bold looks in 'Cocktail' was Deepika's black sheer see-through dress. This risqué outfit showcased Veronica’s confidence and fashion-forward mindset, and many say its a homage to Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex in the City.

The sheer fabric and intricate detailing added an element of mystery and sensuality, establishing Deepika as a true fashion maven willing to push boundaries.