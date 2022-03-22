हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Torbaaz director Girish Malik's teenage son dies of suicide, after he was told not to drink more

Girish Malik helmed Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz which also featured Nargis Fakhri.   

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, Bollywood film director Girish Malik's 18-year-old son Mannan died after coming back home from the Holi party. Earlier, it was reported that he fell from the 5th floor of his residential building in Mumbai. However, the police investigation revealed the suicide angle. 

According to ETimes report, the police has confirmed that Mannan committed suicide after being asked to not drink anymore by his father. Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode of Amboli Police Station, told ETimes, "Mannan had come home consuming a few drinks after playing Holi. However, he kept drinking at home too. His father had a word or two with him asking him to not drink but he did not listen. He got aggressively excited, broke the window and leaped out."

"Prior to that, Mannan had become aggressive with his mother too. Whenever he drank, he often could not keep control over himself. Apparently, Mannan jumped off when his father had gone to his own room and the mother was not nearby, probably in the kitchen," he said. 

His last rites will be performed in Delhi as most of their relatives are there. His post-mortem was done at Siddharth hospital on March 20, 2022. 

Girish Malik helmed Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz which also featured Nargis Fakhri. Girish made his directional debut with Jal in 2013. 

 

