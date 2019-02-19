हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Sanya Malhotra starrer directorial Photograph out

The trailer of Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra has been unveiled by the makers.

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Sanya Malhotra starrer directorial Photograph out

New Delhi: The trailer of Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra has been unveiled by the makers.

The trailer showcases the journey of a struggling street photographer in Mumbai, who convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée to fulfill the desires of his grandmother, who wants him to get married. Coming from starkly opposite backgrounds, the duo finds solace in each other's company. They develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect.

Check out the gripping trailer here:

Photograph recieved a humungous response at the reputable Berlin Film Festival. The movie was also premiered at the Sundance Fim Festival. 

The film showcases an unusual pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, intriguing the audience to witness the refreshing chemistry.  

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is slated to release in India on March 15, 2019.

Tags:
Nawazuddin SiddiquiSanya MalhotraPhotographRitesh Batra
Next
Story

Prashant Narayanan to play antagonist in PM Narendra Modi's biopic

Must Watch

PT13M53S

DNA: Kamal Haasan bats for plebiscite in Kashmir