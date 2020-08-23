हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KL Rahul

Trending again: KL Rahul's comment on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's post

Just earlier this week, KL Rahul set Instagram abuzz with another comment on Athiya's swimwear picture.

Trending again: KL Rahul&#039;s comment on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty&#039;s post

New Delhi: Rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have yet again found a spot on the trends list and guess why. They have been trending for the cricketer's comment on Athiya's post, for which he is all hearts. Athiya has shared an adorable picture with her mother Mana Shetty on her birthday and captioned it, "No words could ever do justice...happy birthday to my whole heart. I love you, mama." 

Several celebs took to the comment section to wish Mana and so did KL Rahul. He posted a heart emoticon on Athiya and Mana's picture.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

no words could ever do justice...happy birthday to my whole . i love you, mama.

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Just earlier this week, KL Rahul set Instagram abuzz with another comment on Athiya's swimwear picture. Looking lovely in a stunning monokini, Athiya shared a mirror selfie and KL Rahul was all hearts for the post again. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might have not admitted to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other's pictures speak a thousand words. The rumoured couple is said to be dating for over a year now and often take a spot on the trends list.

Reports of their rumoured romance first hit in 2019. They have been spotted on dinner dates and parties together. KL Rahul and Athiya even went on a holiday some months ago.

