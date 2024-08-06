New Delhi: Remember the 90s bomb of an actress Mamta Kulkarni? Well, she has been missing in action for over a decade now but internet will never let your forget a person, right! These days, one of the old videos has surfaced on social media where she can be seen praising Shah Rukh Khan. They worked together In Rakesh Roshan's 'Karan Arjun' (1995) in which Mamta was paired opposite Salman Khan.

MAMTA KULKARNI'S VIRAL VIDEO

In the video, Mamta shares that she has not worked with Shah Rukh except for a few scenes in ‘Karan Arjun’ in which the actor was paired opposite Kajol. “I haven’t worked much with Shah Rukh Khan, but I can say from my brief experience of working with him that I found him very much involved with his character. He does crack a few jokes while on the set but when the cameras are being rolled, he is fully there and gives it his all.

"I have not observed him very deeply to say anything more about him, but he is a very nice person, and very warm,” Mamta is heard saying in the video.

WHERE IS MAMTA KULKARNI NOW?

Mamta Kulkarni made her stunning Bollywood debut with the 1992 movie Tirangaa. Later she went on to star in several superhit Bollywood films such as Aashiq Awara (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Andolan (1995), Baazi (1996), China Gate (1998) and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller (2001).

However, she quit the film industry after her appearance in the film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum in 2002.

The actress is said to have married drug lord Vicky Goswami. Her sudden withdrawal from the world of glamour left many people heartbroken as they never saw her or heard from her again.

The actress also came under the scanner of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) when Vicky was arrested by the agency in 2016.

(With IANS inputs)