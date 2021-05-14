Trending: Man mistakenly calls Remdesivir as Remo D'Souza, video goes viral after director shares it - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Trending: Man mistakenly calls Remdesivir as Remo D&#039;Souza, video goes viral after director shares it - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Once again the internet has come to the rescue of people, giving some breather amid tough times.  On a lighter note, a video has gone viral on social media where a man, who's being interviewed, does a faux pas and calls Remdesivir - a broad-spectrum antiviral medication that is widely being used to treat critical COVID patients, Remo D'Souza. 

Yes!, you read that one right. He called the drug - Remo D'Souza. Netizens had a blast watching this viral video which was shared by none other than choreographer turned director himself on Instagram. Take a look, just for laughs: 

The man in the video can be seen sharing the ordeal of high-price drugs and how difficult it is for a commoner to get these amid crisis. His rant continues as he says, "Cipla company ka Remo D’Souza.” And that's the moment when everyone bursts out!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

As soon as Remo shared it on social media, several celebrities such as Mahhi Vij, Sooraj Pancholi, Gaurav Gera, Salman Yusuf Khan, Mohena Kumar among others dropped their comments on watching the hilarious video. 

Last year in December, Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack. The 46-year-old was rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai with family by his side. Fortunately, the 'Race 3' director has recovered and is feeling 'stronger'. 

 

