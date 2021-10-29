Not SRK, but AbRam Khan waves at fans outside Mannat after brother Aryan gets bail - Watch

New Delhi: After nearly three weeks of trials and tribulations, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Aryan, along with friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were given bail in connection with the alleged drugs case.

Soon after the news broke, an ocean of fan following reached Mannat - SRK's residence and celebrated with firecrackers, posters etc among other things, hailing the verdict. Amid this, a video of little AbRam Khan waving at the crowd from the top of his terrace, much like dad SRK went viral. Take a look here:

#WATCH | Earlier visuals from actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai after the grant of bail by Bombay High Court to his son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/nCtoT7KuEf — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

An excited AbRam was spotted waving at the fans waiting outside Mannat after brother Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise party drugs case.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is not likely to walk out of the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged under judicial custody, immediately as the court is yet to give its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, and relief to the trio came just a day before the HC was scheduled to take a two-week break for Diwali.

They had been denied bail twice by lower courts in a case that attracted huge media attention and saw a lot of drama outside the court with almost daily charges and counter-charges surrounding the NCB, its officials, witnesses and Maharashtra politicians.

The detailed order is likely to be released today. The bail was granted after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Aryan Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the Narcotics Control Bureau presented their arguments in court.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said. The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday asper PTI report.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.

A special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), refused to grant them bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy".