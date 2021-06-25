Trending on Twitter: Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, feels overwhelmed with fan love!

New Delhi: The King of hearts, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan successfully completes over two decades of being a part of Indian cinema. He took to Twitter and thanked his fans for loving him and showering support all throughout his journey.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

Adding on to the fun and excitement, SRK kickstarted a quick Q n A session of #ASKSRK on Twitter. Here are a few interesting answers, he gave to lucky fans:

This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early let’s have a 15 minutes conversation. Love srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience https://t.co/vNmmemDMCk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Like the Mumbai rain. https://t.co/sBLT1lZmMf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in 'Zero' by Aanand L Rai co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a long hiatus of three years, SRK will be seen in Pathan - the film which features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.