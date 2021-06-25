हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Trending on Twitter: Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, feels overwhelmed with fan love!

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked his fans for loving him and showering support all throughout his journey.

Trending on Twitter: Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, feels overwhelmed with fan love!

New Delhi: The King of hearts, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan successfully completes over two decades of being a part of Indian cinema. He took to Twitter and thanked his fans for loving him and showering support all throughout his journey.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….

Adding on to the fun and excitement, SRK kickstarted a quick Q n A session of #ASKSRK on Twitter. Here are a few interesting answers, he gave to lucky fans:

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in 'Zero' by Aanand L Rai co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a long hiatus of three years, SRK will be seen in Pathan - the film which features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSRK29 years of SRKTrendingTwitterPathan
Next
Story

Rhea Chakraborty comes out in support of Britney Spears

Must Watch

PT15M17S

Brainwash of handicapped children in the name of religion?