Trending: Popular YouTuber PewDiePie mentions Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him 'genuinely good dude' in viral video clip - Watch

PewDiePie was seen interacting with a bunch of university students online when he was asked about the Bollywood actor.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie reacted to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A video clip of PewDiePie mentioning the actor and calling him a ' genuinely good dude' has gone viral on the internet. 

Netizens shared the video clip on various social media platforms, remembering the actor. Watch it here: 

PewDiePie was seen interacting with a bunch of university students online when he was asked about the Bollywood actor. He can be seen stating that it is such a shame that the actor decided to end his life. 

"It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him, but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone that the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace", said PewDiePie.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It is learnt that he was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of around 28 persons in connection with the actor. But his fans are demanding a CBI enquiry into the case to ensure a fair probe.

Sushant's death by suicide has once again brought back the ghost of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood with people opening up on having dealt with it at least once in their careers.

 

