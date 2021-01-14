Trending: Sapna Choudhary's new song 'Chatak Matak' high on desi flavour - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's latest track titled Chatak Matak has hit YouTube and fans are already grooving to it. The track has been sung by Renuka Panwar and features Sapna in the lead.

Her latest track Chatak Matak was uploaded on YouTube on December 19, 2021, by VATS RECORDS. She also posted about the song on her Instagram handle.

Watch Chatak Matak song here:

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage earlier this year. They were in a relationship for over four years. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October. Sapna had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.

Sometime back this year, Veer Sahu had confirmed the good news via Facebook live session. During the interaction, Veer said that he is a father now.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.