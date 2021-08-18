Trending: Smriti Irani's massive weight loss transformation stuns fans - Pic proof

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned politician, Smriti Irani is slowly getting back to shape. The Union Minister is an avid social media user and keeps sharing inspiring stuff online for her followers.

After she dropped a Monday Mantra post on how important it is to wear a mask, fans were quick to point out that she has lost oodles of weight and is looking fab. Her caption reads: #MondayMantra—Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori #maskupindia #getvaccinated

One of the fans wrote: Original Smritiben is back, another comment read: The new you after weight loss....

What a transformation Mam So inspiring, wrote another fan on her Instagram timeline.

Smriti Irani made her television debut in 'Aatish' and 'Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal' in 2000. She was also seen in DD Metro's 'Kavita'. She also played the role of Devi Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan back in 2001.

But it was with Balaji Telefilms' TV soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' by Ekta Kapoor which made Smriti a famous name. She literally became Tulsi Virani - her on-screen character name.

She made a record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.