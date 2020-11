Trending: Taimur Ali Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan enjoy farm life in Pataudi, leaving fans stunned!

New Delhi: The internet is blazing with pictures coming straight from Pataudi. Well, the Royals are having a chill time, so why not! Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur Ali Khan explored the fun-side of farming together.

Pictures of daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and Tai Tai enjoying their farm life in Pataudi is breaking the internet, leaving fans stunned. Take a look at viral photos shared by several fan clubs on social media.

Dressed in a black AC/DC tee with white lose pyjamas, Saif looks uber cool while cutesy Taimur Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and denim shorts.

Taimur is a pap-favourite star kid, hands down! His pictures and videos often create flutter online, so much so, that by now, even he can recall a few of his paparazzi friends clicking him 24*7.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has begun shooting 'Bhoot Police' with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez.