Trending: This video of California brothers dancing to Daler Mehndi's 'Tunak Tunak Tun' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Who doesn't know Punjabi pop king Daler Mehndi and his foot-tapping songs? Well, his popularity is high on the charts and so much so that a group of brothers from California, who run a dance troupe by the name of 'The Williams Family' set grooving to his number.

Yes! The Williams Family took to its official Instagram handle a few days back and dropped the video of them dancing perfectly to Daler Mehndi's song 'Tunak Tunak Tun'. Take a look:

The video has gone viral on the internet with as many as 114, 949 likes on Instagram alone.

The Williams Family group has a solid 1.1 million followers on Instagram and is regulars with posting dance videos on popular and trending songs.

The Williams Family also conduct dance workshops across the globe. They also participated in 'America's Got Talent' season 7.

Enjoy the moves!