Trending: Twinkle Khanna reviews husband Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom and THIS is her verdict!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bellbottom opened in theatres today. With special screening held a day back, critics have hailed the performances and looks like with a positive word of mouth pouring in, this spy outing gets a thumbs up.

Akshay's actress-author wife Twinkle Khanna headed for Bellbottom screening and has her review ready. She wrote in the caption: Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch

Apart from Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. 'Bellbottom' unlocked cinemas on August 19, 2021.

Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment presents ‘Bellbottom.’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.