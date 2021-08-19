हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Trending: Twinkle Khanna reviews husband Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom and THIS is her verdict!

Akshay Kumar's actress-author wife Twinkle Khanna headed for Bellbottom screening and has her review ready.

Trending: Twinkle Khanna reviews husband Akshay Kumar&#039;s Bellbottom and THIS is her verdict!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bellbottom opened in theatres today. With special screening held a day back, critics have hailed the performances and looks like with a positive word of mouth pouring in, this spy outing gets a thumbs up. 

Akshay's actress-author wife Twinkle Khanna headed for Bellbottom screening and has her review ready. She wrote in the caption: Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch

Apart from Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. 'Bellbottom' unlocked cinemas on August 19, 2021.

Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment presents ‘Bellbottom.’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarTwinkle KhannaBellbottombell bottom reviewBell Bottombellbottom reviewBellbottom movie review
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor shares photos from Antra Marwah godh bharai featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others

Must Watch

PT6M21S

Afghanistan Crisis: How India evacuated Indians from war-torn Kabul?