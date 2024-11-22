New Delhi: Riding high on the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', actor Kartik Aaryan is literally on cloud nine. The film has not only been loved by audiences but has also crossed the coveted Rs 250 crore mark at the box office and still counting. Amid the skyrocketing success of his film, the actor recently collaborated with the world’s biggest and most popular YouTuber, Mr Beast.

In a video posted by T-Series, Kartik could be seen interacting with Mr Beast and then teaching him the hook step of Hare Ram, Hare Ram from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s title track. The video’s caption read, “When two icons collide, fun takes the front seat!”

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he starred alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar.