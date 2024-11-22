Advertisement
KARTIK AARYAN

Trending Video: Mr Beast Grooves With Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track, Don't Miss The Hook Step - Watch

Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Watch Kartik Aaryan and Mr. Beast Performing the Hook step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Title Track

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 01:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Trending Video: Mr Beast Grooves With Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track, Don't Miss The Hook Step - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', actor Kartik Aaryan is literally on cloud nine. The film has not only been loved by audiences but has also crossed the coveted Rs 250 crore mark at the box office and still counting. Amid the skyrocketing success of his film, the actor recently collaborated with the world’s biggest and most popular YouTuber, Mr Beast.

In a video posted by T-Series, Kartik could be seen interacting with Mr Beast and then teaching him the hook step of Hare Ram, Hare Ram from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s title track. The video’s caption read, “When two icons collide, fun takes the front seat!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he starred alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

