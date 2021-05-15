Trending: Viral video of docs dancing in PPE kits to Seeti Maar song makes Disha Patani go 'wow'- Watch

New Delhi: As the country is reeling under the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic's second wave, collective efforts of people following the COVID-19 protocol are mandatory to fight the infection. Amid the tension and tough times, it is imperative to find some solace or a breather in between. Likewise, a video of doctors in PPE kits dancing to Salman Khan's Radhe song has hit the internet.

The video shows our brave doctors, trying to keep up their spirits in the hospital. Dressed in PPE kits, the groups of doctors can be seen grooving to Salman Khan's 'Seeti Maar' song from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', on a Mandolin cover. And this has caught Disha Patani's attention.

The Radhe actress lauded the efforts of our frontline workers by calling them 'real heroes'. She shared the dance video link on her Insta story. Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's big Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has created history by becoming the most-watched film on Day 1 of its release.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.