Prakash Raj

Trending: When actor Prakash Raj’s son Vedhanth turned mango seller at their farm

Recently, Prakash shared a picture of his son Vedhanth selling mangoes at his farm and trust us when we say it is one of the cutest things on the internet today.

Trending: When actor Prakash Raj’s son Vedhanth turned mango seller at their farm
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@prakashraaj

New Delhi: Actor-politician Prakash Raj, who is locked down at his farm amid the coronavirus crisis, is living his life to the fullest with his family in nature’s lap. He is quite actively posting snippets from his farm life on Twitter and in the meantime, he is also helping people in need during this crisis situation. Recently, Prakash shared a picture of his son Vedhanth selling mangoes at his farm and trust us when we say it is one of the cutest things on the internet today.

The pictures has the young boy sitting and smiling with mangoes. Prakash captioned the photo as, "My son...The mango seller .. in conversation with nature at our farm. Stay home stay safe. This too shall pass."

Take a look at the photo here:

Twitter is all praises for the father-son duo. The comment thread is flooded with tweets such as “this is called teaching to be in nature, responsibility and to be down to earth. God Bless the kiddo” and “it’s a strong foundation of self-earning and future entrepreneurial.”

Some days ago, Prakash Raj had mentioned that his financial resources are depleting and urged people to help. However, he also added that he would take a loan so that he could continue to help the people.

Prakash Raj is a well-known actor in Bollywood. He predominantly works in South films and has severe hit movies to his credit. He is also a filmmaker.

