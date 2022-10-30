Trevor Noah defends his comments on Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK PM, says, ‘wasn’t saying the entire UK is racist’

Washington: South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has defended his comments that "some people" oppose Rishi Sunak`s appointment as UK Prime Minister due to his race. According to Deadline, Noah`s comments on `The Daily Show` raised hackles among several sectors of society, most notably commentator Piers Morgan. The comedian indicated that the appointment of Sunak, a UK native born to parents who came to the country from India, created a backlash based on skin colour. Sunak is the UK`s first Hindu PM and the first one of Asian heritage. He is also the youngest in more than 200 years.

Noah`s comments were taken by many as a blanket indictment of everyone in the UK, failing to parse the "some people" part. After `The Daily Show` host alleged on Twitter that there were people saying "Now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain`," Morgan claimed that Noah was "falsely portraying Britain as a racist country," reported Deadline.

This started a back-and-forth between the duo and Noah said, "I wasn`t saying `The entire UK is racist`. I was responding to the racists who don`t want Rishi as PM because of his race... That`s why I said, `Some people.`”

As per Deadline, Morgan did not buy into it and said, "No, you c`mon Trevor... there was no "backlash" in the UK to Rishi Sunak becoming PM because of his heritage. You made that up to create a racism narrative that simply didn`t happen... and we Brits are bored of US media (& disingenuous duchesses) making us out to be a bunch of racists."