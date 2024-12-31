Triptii Dimri Vacations With Rumoured Beau Sam Merchant Enjoys The Snowfall In Finland

Mumbai: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 diva Triptii Dimri has taken the internet by storm with her dreamy vacation pictures from Finland, where she is reportedly spending quality time with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant. The couple has been sharing snippets of their New Year celebration in Rovaniemi, a snow-covered haven known for its breathtaking Northern Lights.

Triptii gave her fans a glimpse of her adventures in Finland through Instagram. She shared videos of herself walking gracefully on the pristine snow, dressed warmly in chic black and red winter attire. In one of her posts, she expressed her gratitude for the experience, captioning it, "Snowflakes and Smiles…Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life".

Sam Merchant, equally enthralled by the beauty of the place, posted about experiencing snow for the very first time. In one of his videos showcasing the stunning view from their cosy accommodation.

The duo didn’t hold back from sharing highlights of their winter escapade. Videos of a crackling fireplace, reindeers gracefully trotting in the snow, and serene landscapes created a magical vibe for their followers. Adding to the charm, Sam posted breathtaking clips of the Northern Lights. He also shared his culinary adventures, featuring meals that included fish, curries, and noodles, giving a sneak peek into the flavours of their Finnish retreat.



While neither Triptii nor Sam has confirmed their relationship publicly, their synchronised posts and evident camaraderie have led to heightened speculation among fans. Their chemistry and shared experiences have only fueled rumours, with followers closely watching their enchanting journey.



For Triptii, who has garnered acclaim for her stellar performances in Bollywood, this Finnish escape seems to be a well-deserved break and a memorable way to end the year. From snowflakes to reindeers and the mesmerising Northern Lights, the vacation perfectly encapsulates her joy and sense of adventure.