Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson buys Khloe Kardashian a Porshe to win her back

Basketball star Tristan Thompson was advised by rapper Drake to buy reality TV star Khloe Kardashian a Porsche car, in a bid to win her back.

Tristan Thompson buys Khloe Kardashian a Porshe to win her back

Los Angeles: Basketball star Tristan Thompson was advised by rapper Drake to buy reality TV star Khloe Kardashian a Porsche car, in a bid to win her back.

"Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back," a source told "sun.co.uk".

Khloe was reportedly so impressed with the supercar that she invited Thompson, the father of her 17-month-old daughter True, to her home for a 'Taco Tuesday' night.

"An invite to a casual dinner might not sound like a reasonable trade off for a sleek supercar. But after what Tristan did, he can't expect Khloe to roll out the red carpet for him."

Tristan ThompsonKhloe Kardashian
