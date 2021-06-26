Troll accuses Sofia Hayat of 'one-night stand' with Abhinav Shukla, actress hits back!

New Delhi: Actress Sofia Hayat recently shared her experience with a troll on Instagram and wrote a lengthy post about the same. The troll had accused her of having an illicit relationship with TV actor Abhinav Shukla and sent death wishes for her and her parents. The woman had also insulted Sofia and used derogatory terms such as s**t and p*rn star. Although disturbed by the message, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant made it a point to talk about the online bullying and penned a strong note on dealing with insensitive trolls on social media.

In the caption, she wrote, "Someone sent me this message. It was my mistake. I don't check my DMs usually. But she started off saying she desperately needed help. After a few minutes I realised she was a liar so I had blocked her. She made another account and sent this message! Noone should ever be afraid of people like this. Trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others. I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others. But then, I don't get hurt, because I am not invested in this person."

"Bullies cannot hurt you when you know, their bullying is an inner reflection of their own state of mind. I send you love and blessings. May your heart and mind be clear. If not..I'm having a wonderful life and day :) The next video explains my relationship with Abhinav Shukla. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam. Mother Sofia Hayat", she added.

Check out her post on the same:

In 2013, she was a contestant in Bigg Boss 7 and had entered the show as a wild card entry. However, she got evicted on the 12th week of the show.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla just completed shooting for the adventure reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Abhinav Shukla is married to ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik and they were one of the most loved couples of the Bigg Boss house. Although the duo had their ups and downs, both were each other's pillars of strength in the show.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla opened up about their marital troubles in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Rubina had revealed the couple was heading for a divorce before they participated in 'Bigg Boss'. However, participating in the show together made their bond grow stronger.