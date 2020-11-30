हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Troll calls Karan Johar 'favourite wife' in 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'. See how he responded

Karan Johar thanks the Twitter troll for his humorous post

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s new web-series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' is about the glamorous lives of actors and their families offscreen. The initial response to the show has been more negative than positive but Karan Johar won’t let that put him in a bad mood.

He recently gave a tongue-in-cheek response to a twitter troll who tried to troll the filmmaker. The tweet mentioned Karan Johar as the "favourite wife from the show", which he found entertaining enough to retweet with a response.

The troll’s tweet said, “I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is Karan Johar.”

To which, Karan Johar said, “Ok this really made me laugh. A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!”.

Read Karan Johar's tweet here:

 

 

The first eight episodes of the 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is now available on Netflix, Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey and mom to actor Ananya Pandey), Seema Khan (married to actor Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan), Neelam Kothari Soni (actress and wife of Sameer Soni) and Maheep Kapoor (married to Anil Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor).

 

Karan JoharFabulous Lives Of Bollywood WivesBollywood
