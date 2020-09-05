Trouble mounts for Rhea Chakraborty after Showik confesses to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput at sister's behest

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday (September 4) after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing allegations of drug abuse in Sushant death case.

Both Showik and Samuel will be produced in court by the NCB on Saturday.

The NCB had also told a court that Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, and made payments to him over Google Pay.

An NCB official said that the agency will seek their custody for interrogation and to confront them with the other arrested accused. The official said that the duo will also be grilled over information from seized laptops and chats obtained by the agency.

According to reports, Showik confessed to NCB that he used to buy drugs for Sushant at the behest of his sister Rhea through Samuel Miranda. Following his admission, NCB summoned Rhea for questioning on Saturday, said sources.

Reports are there that after Showik and Samuel's arrests, the NCB may arrest Rhea in the coming days in connection with drug misuse related to Sushant's death.

On Friday night, the NCB also called Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant at its office for questioning.

On September 4 morning, a team from the NCB accompanied by Maharashtra police officials raided houses of Rhea-Showik and Miranda. The search teams, which also included female officials, conducted raids to gather additional evidence in the drug angle in connection with Sushant death case and seized laptops and a few documents from Showik's house. They said both Showik and Miranda were handed over summons to join the investigation during the search.

Later, both Showik and Samuel were taken to the NCB office in Mumbai, where after a 10-hour interrogation, both were arrested by th central probe agency.