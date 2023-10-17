Truly A Culmination Of Dreams, Says National Award Winner Kriti Sanon

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon makes headlines as she wins the National Award for her solid portrayal of a surrogate mother in Mimi! The actress' journey, from an engineering student in Delhi to now being a national award-winning actress is truly an inspiration for her fans and audiences alike to continue to believe that dreams come true with hard work and perseverance.

Kriti Sanon attended the National Film Award Ceremony that was conducted in New Delhi. The actress wore an elegant ivory saree, with multi-pastel hues in pleats, looking nothing short of a dream! When asked how she feels on this win, she said, "The surge of emotions that I'm feeling right now cannot be put to words honestly. Being a part of such a prestigious event, seeing your parents feel extremely proud of you and your journey while you are receiving such an honour, is truly like a culmination of dreams, I've been nurturing and manifesting for so long!"

#WATCH | Kriti Sanon receives the Best Actress Award for her film 'Mimi', at National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/TBVlOkITOC — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

"Winning this award has left me feeling not just elated but also deeply humbled. It's a reminder that dreams do come true when you work hard for them! Hopefully this one is first of many many more!" she added.

It is true that one always dreams of making their parents proud, and Kriti Sanon has achieved this, through this award win! In previous interviews, she has mentioned how she manifested this for years! Kriti's journey in showbiz today, truly stands as a testimony to the fact that dreams when worked hard for, isn't hard to achieve!

On the work front, she has an upcoming release, 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' which will hit theatres on October 20, 2023. Apart from this, she also has her maiden production debut film, 'Do Patti' and Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew'.