Tunisha Sharma broke down in voice note to Sheezan Khan's mother, said 'Amma, pata nahi mujhe kya ho raha hai'

NEW DELHI: News of television actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide on the sets of her show 'Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' on December 24 has left everyone shocked. The actress had a suffered a heartbreak with fellow co-star and actor Sheezan Khan almost 15 days before her death. While police is currently interrogating her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan to ascertain what exactly happened on the sets of the television show where Tunisha committed suicide.



In the meantime, an alleged recording has surfaced online claiming that Tunisha Sharma spoke with Sheezan Khan’s mother and was crying inconsolably. Shared by Viral Bhayani, in the recording, the woman believed to be Tunisha can be heard almost breaking down while talking.



"Aap mere liye bahut mainey rakhte ho, Amma. Bahut zyada, aap jaante bhi nahi ho. Isliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai (You mean a lot to me, Amma. A lot, you don’t even know that. That’s why I feel like sharing everything with you)," the woman in the clip is heard telling.



"Isliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga, main aapko bataungi. Lekin, pata nahi, pata nahi, mujhe khud nahi pata mujhe kya ho raha hai (That’s why, whatever comes to my mind, I will share with you. But I don’t know, I don’t know what is happening to me)," the woman in the audio added.

Meanwhile, we do not confirm the authencity of the call recording.



Earlier in the day, Sheezan Khan's sisters and mother addressed a press conference and alleged that Tunisha Sharma's depression was due to her childhood trauma and accused the deceased's mother for it.



Sheezan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of neglecting her and said that the deceased actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma. "Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and that she didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz.



Faral also denied that Sheezan had any other girlfriend, than Tunisha and called it a false narrative being spread.



Before her, Sheezan's advocate Shailendra Mishra alleged that Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma was the 'former manager' of the late actor, and was fired because of his harsh behaviour. "Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, who was fired four years ago because he used to interfere in her affairs and behave harshly with her," he said.



Sheezan's advocate alleged that Tunisha was in frightful awe of her 'uncle' from Chandigarh, who instigated her mother, Vanita, to strangulate Tunisha.

