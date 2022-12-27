topStoriesenglish
Tunisha Sharma last rites: Sheezan's sister breaks into tears at actress' funeral

Sheezan, based on a police complaint filed by Tunisha's mother, has been charged with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He's in police custody.

  • Tunisha Sharma's last rites and cremation on Tuesday were attended by her friends and industry colleagues, but the highlight of the late afternoon was her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan's sister, Falak Naaz, breaking down inconsolably when the body of the late actress was consigned to flames.
New Delhi: Tunisha Sharma's last rites and cremation on Tuesday were attended by her friends and industry colleagues, but the highlight of the late afternoon was her ex-boyfriend and 'Ali Baba Dastaa-e-Kabul' co-star Sheezan Khan's sister, Falak Naaz, breaking down inconsolably when the body of the late actress was consigned to flames.

Others seen at the funeral included actors Vishal Jethwa, who came to the funeral from Tunisha's home with her mother, Shivin Narang and Ashnoor Kaur. Her mother looked devastated at the cremation ground, where Sheezan's family also showed up.

Tunisha was cremated at 4:30 p.m.

Actors Sidharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh and Reem Shaikh also came to say their last goodbyes to the late actres, who took her own life on December 24. Ace filmmakers Abbas-Mustan also paid their respects to the late actress.

Tunisha, who was last seen on 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul', was found hanging from a rope on the sets of the serial in Vasai, Mumbai, on December 24.

