Tunisha Sharma's note to ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan recovered from Ali Baba sets where she died

NEW DELHI: In the latest development in Tunisha Sharma death case, police conducted a search investiation on the sets of actress' television show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul' and found a paper which was addressed to Sheezan. According to the police, a note written by Tunisha was found on which Sheezan was written on one side and the other side had the message, "He Is blessed to have me as a co-actor Woohooo". As per India TV, The police also recovered a 10-inch long cloth strip, which was apparently cut and used by the late actress to hang herself in the make-up room of her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

According to the police, accused Sheezan Khan, who was dating Tunisha Sharma, also had an affair with another girl at the same time. On the day Tunisha committed suicide, Sheezan allegedly spoke to the 'secret girlfriend' on phone call for 2 hours.

The Police investigating the actress death case have so far seized total of three mobile phones, one of which is Sheezan's. In the same, police have found WhatsApp chats of the accused with Tunisha as well as her mother. The chat between a girl (secret girlfriend) and Sheezan has been deleted from the mobile and police are trying to retrieve it. The further interrogation is supposed to base on the deleted chat.

As per an investigation officer, accused Sheezan is not cooperating in the actress death case. He is neither answering the questions correctly nor helping in the investigation. As per latest updates, Sheezan had also been changing his statements continuously.

On the day Tunisha committed suicide, her mother registered a complaint against her former boyfriend Sheezan and accused him of abetment to suicide. In the FIR copy, she has detailed her late daughter's life since she started working on 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in June 2022. She claimed that while both families knew about their affair, Sheezan cheated on her daughter which caused her mental and physical health to deteriorate and forced her to take the extreme step.

Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma also called the actress' death a case of 'love jihad' and asked police to investigate the case thoroughly. Tunisha Sharma was shooting for her TV show, 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' when she died by suicide. Initial reports suggested that she ended her life on the sets, in the make-up room at Naigaon. Tunisha was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Following her death, police arrested her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).