Abhinav Choudhary

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary's 58-yr-old father goes missing

Television actor Abhinav Choudhary informed his fans that his father has been missing since the last few days from Bihar's Begusarai. He asks people to help him if they get to know anything about his father's whereabouts.   

TV actor Abhinav Choudhary&#039;s 54-yr-old father goes missing

MUMBAI: Television actor Abhinav Choudhary is searching for his 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary who went missing a few days ago from Begusurai, Bihar.

On Friday, Abhinav took to Instagram to inform everyone about his father. He also uploaded a photograph of his father.

"Guys plz let me know if anyone has any idea about my papa, specially in Bihar, UP, Jarkhand and all over India. Share it with your contacts too," he wrote.

Reportedly, Abhinav's father has been battling depression.

In order to get in touch with Abhinav, one can message him on his Instagram account. @abhinavchoudharyofficial is his user name.

Speaking of Abhinav, he has appeared in several TV serials and ads. He came to Mumbai for his acting debut in Parmavtar Shri Krishna Tv Serial on AndTV. He continued his journey and make his presence in 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao'. 

