Ashiesh Roy

TV actor Ashiesh Roy of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ hospitalised in Mumbai, seeks financial help for treatment

Ashiesh Roy took to social media to seek financial help for medical treatment. He is in the ICU and needs money for dialysis.

TV actor Ashiesh Roy of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ hospitalised in Mumbai, seeks financial help for treatment
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@ Ashiesh Roy

New Delhi: Television actor Ashiesh Roy, known for his roles in shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, took to social media to seek financial help for medical treatment. Ashiesh is hospitalised in Mumbai. He is in the ICU and needs money for dialysis.

"Am in the ICU... very ill. Dialysis," posted the actor on his unverified Facebook account on Sunday. Soon, he was flooded with messages of speedy recovery from his colleagues and friends, whom he also informed that he was alone in the hospital.

A day later, after informing about his condition, Ashiesh asked people to help him financially. "Need your money for dialysis," he wrote on Facebook.

Many people from the industry, including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit, have come forward to support Ashiesh in his crisis situation.

A person, on behalf of Ashiesh, replied to the messages and said, “Thanks to all my friends all over for the good wishes,” and shared bank account details for those wanting to extend financial help to the 55-year-old actor.

This is not the first time Ashiesh has suffered a health emergency. In 2019, Ashiesh had suffered a paralysis attack.

Apart from TV shows, Ashiesh has also worked in films such as ‘Home Delivery’, ‘MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ and ‘Raja Natwarlal’.

