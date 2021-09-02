TV actor Karan Kundrra's last phone call to Sidharth Shukla was night before died

New Delhi: Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday (September 2) due to a heart attack. His sudden demise has left his family, friends and fans in deep shock. His friend and television colleague Karan Kundrra revealed that he had spoken to the Balika Vadhu actor the night before his death on Wednesday (September 1).

In an Instagram post, condoling Sidharth's death, Karan said that he was talking to the late actor about how well he was doing. He expressed that it was shocking how soon he left for his heavenly abode.

He wrote, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad".

Have a look at Karan Kundrra's heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla:

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40.

The famous television and film star won a million hearts with Balika Vadhu. He died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital told PTI. He suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.