हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Tacker

TV actor Karan Tacker denies being coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Karan who took to painting during the lockdown, recently donated his artwork for COVID-19 relief fund. He was last seen in the web show "Special Ops".

TV actor Karan Tacker denies being coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Actor Karan Tacker on Friday refuted reports that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive when I landed in Delhi despite having no symptoms since the test performed was not complete. Fortunately, I got myself tested again the same day and the result was negative. Just to be sure, later I got my entire family tested again, and all reports were negative. So, I am really happy about that," Karan said.

The actor is currently in Delhi on an assignment. Before returning to work for the first time in months, he was staying with his family in Lonavla, the scenic hill station near Mumbai.

Karan who took to painting during the lockdown, recently donated his artwork for COVID-19 relief fund. He was last seen in the web show "Special Ops".

 

Tags:
Karan TackerCOVID-19CoronavirusTV actor
Next
Story

AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, to give medico-legal opinion
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M46S

Badi Bahas: CBI closer to truth in Sushant case?