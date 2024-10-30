New Delhi: As the Festival of Lights approaches, Siddhant Issar, the lead actor of Star Bharat’s popular show ‘Shaitani Rasmein,’ has expressed his enthusiasm for the vibrant celebrations. Known for his compelling portrayal of Veer, the rebirth of the enigmatic Maalik, Siddhant is gearing up for a festive season that intertwines both work and tradition.

“Diwali is all about light, joy, and new beginnings,” Siddhant shared. “This year, while I’ll be working hard on an exciting new track for ‘Shaitani Rasmein,’ I feel fortunate to be involved in something I love during this festive time.” With a day off amidst a busy schedule, he plans to immerse himself in the preparations.

Siddhant emphasized the importance of home celebrations, saying, “We’re doing a thorough Diwali clean-up at home. My mom is already on my case about helping out! A sparkling house invites positive energy, and decorating with lights and colors is one of my favorite parts of the season.”

Reflecting on the joy of the festival, he added, “I love every little moment of Diwali! There’s something magical about lighting diyas and even bursting a few crackers. It’s a tradition that has brought me excitement since childhood. While I understand concerns about pollution, I believe that a few days of celebration can bring joy amidst environmental challenges.”

Siddhant is eager to spend time with both family and co-stars during the festivities, ensuring that he makes the most of the occasion.

‘Shaitani Rasmein’ centers around the struggles of a newly married woman from the royal family of Bhurangarh, caught in a web of dark rituals imposed by the enigmatic Maalik. As tensions rise, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, surprises, and a thrilling battle between good and evil.

Catch the latest episodes of ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ every Monday to Saturday at 10:00 PM, exclusively on Star Bharat.