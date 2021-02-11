TV actress Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shares first glimpse of baby boy and we can't keep calm!

New Delhi: India television's popular actress Anita Hassanandani and businessman husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on February 9, 2021. The good news was shared by Rohit on social media.

After his post on baby boy arrival, Rohit Reddy shared the first glimpse of the newborn child on his Instagram story. Take a look here:

His timeline was flooded with congratulatory messages with fans and industry friends wishing the couple. From Karanvir Bohra, Ankita Bhargava, Rannvijay Singha to Krishna Mukherjee, Ankita Lokhande, Bani J - everyone dropped their happy comments.

Anita Hassanandani was first seen in 1999 release Taal in a small appearance. Later, she featured in a couple of Telugu and Tamil movies as well. However, it was in Balaji Telefilms' Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya etc that she set her mark.

She earned massive recognition in Ekta Kapoor's yet another TV production Kkavyanjali'.

After that, she went to star in several popular daily soaps and shows by Balaji Telefilms. She also acted in many Bollywood and Punjabi movies. Her act in 'Naagin' TV series received a warm reception from her fans.

Anita married corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa on October 14, 2013.

Congratulations to the couple!