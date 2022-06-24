New Delhi: Popular television actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen are reportedly heading for a splitsville. According to ETimes report, their marriage has hit a rock bottom and the couple has decided to file for a divorce.

As per the report, compatibility issues have been cited as the cause of trouble between Charu and Rajeev. The actress has now deleted estranged husband Rajeev's pictures from her account adding more fire to their separation speculations.

Also, incidentally, Charu in her YouTube video made an indirect reference to her husband not being there for their daughter, who was born in November last year.

Earlier too, reports of trouble in their paradise had surfaced but they reconciled and posted several pictures online too. At present, neither Charu nor Rajeev has made any statement confirming the divorce.

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019. Charu has worked in many TV shows including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Love by Chance, Baal Veer, Karn Sangini and Mere Angne Mein among various other prominent projects on television.

Charu and Rajeev Sen were blessed with a baby girl on November 1, 2021. The good news was shared by an excited aunt aka bua, Sushmita on social media. A day later, proud daddy Rajeev posted pictures from the hospital and also shared a first glimpse of the baby girl.