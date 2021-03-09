हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Erica Fernandes

TV actress Erica Fernandes looks super hot in her latest bikini photo

Popular television actress Erica Fernandes has shared the latest stunning bikini photo of herself from her vacation to the Maldives. The star can be seen wearing a red and black bikini, enjoying the sun and sand in her scenic surroundings.

New Delhi: Popular television actress Erica Fernandes has shared the latest stunning bikini photo of herself from her vacation to the Maldives. The star can be seen wearing a red and black bikini, enjoying the sun and sand in her scenic surroundings.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot actress is wearing a Pria Kataariapuri design. Apart from a hectic career, Erica is also a beauty blogger and regularly posts on her Instagram account. She also has her own YouTube channel.

Erica started her career as an actress in the South Indian industry in 2013. She was featured in the Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. Apart from Tamil, the actress has also worked in the Telugu and Kannada film industry.

Erica made her debut on the small screen with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which was written by popular writer Durjoy Datta. Erica later rose to prominence with her role in Balaji Telefilm's reboot of their iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress was last seen in the music album Maula, opposite model and Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Roman Shawl.
 

 

