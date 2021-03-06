TV actress Erica Fernandes raises hotness bar in Maldives, poses in a bikini - Pics inside!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Erica Fernandes has raised the mercury levels with her breathtaking pictures from celeb-favourite vacay spot - Maldives. Yes! the tall and talented Erica is seen chilling by the beaches at the picturesque locales while she stuns fans in a bikini.

Erica Fernandes took to Instagram and shared her Maldives photo album, looking absolutely stunning. Take a look here:

Erica was first seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and later became a household name for portraying Prerna Sharma in Balaji Telefilms' Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

Not many know that Erica made her movie debut first in 2013 with a Tamil venture titled Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. In 2014, she made her Kannada debut with Ninnindale and later was seen in the Hindi film 'Babloo Happy Hai', directed by Nila Madhab Panda.

She was worked in the Tamil venture Virattu and made her Telugu debut with Galipatam in 2014.

Her filmography and television work has surely made her one of the most sought-after names in the showbiz world.

Erica bagged the 13th spot in Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 List.