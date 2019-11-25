TV actress Mahhi Vij lashes out at troll for body-shaming her on Instagram

New Delhi: TV actor Mahhi Vij gave an earful to a troll for body-shaming her on Instagram. Mahhi, who welcomed her first child with husband Jay Bhanushali in August this year, was criticised by an Instagram user for her weight.

Mahhi recently appeared on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode along with her husband Jay, actor Paras Tyagi and Umar Riaz, brother of contestant Asim Riaz. The actress shared a picture from the event on her Insta handle but a troll was quick to post a nasty comment under her picture. He wrote, "sharam kar moti. To which, Mahhi shot back, "“was ur mother thin after delivering u like idiot”. She shared the screengrab on Instagram along with a few other screengrabs, she went on to add, "Gaali bhi dete hai aur follow bhi karte hai. Fake accounts with no followers."

Jay had posted a heartfelt note on Instagram after the birth of their daughter, "The future just arrived,a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes,mommy’s eyes and daddy’s nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL."

Mahhi also posted the same picture and wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di."