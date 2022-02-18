TV actress Shama Sikander set to marry fiance James Milliron in March - Deets inside

New Delhi: Popular actress Shama Sikander, who is known for her smouldering looks is now all set to marry his fiance James Milliron in March. The couple would have gotten hitched two years back had the COVID-19 pandemic, not wrecked havoc.

Shama Sikander confirmed her wedding and details about her ceremonies to Times of India. She said, "James and I have waited for two years for this day. We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be. I love the simplicity, class and elegance associated with the white wedding."

She added, "I don’t believe much in rituals. The only one I believe in is coming together and celebrating love. So, it will be more of a spiritual wedding than a ritualistic one."

Shama and James will get married on March 14, 2022, in Goa.

Before taking a big leap towards movies, the actress featured in some hit TV shows such as 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Baal Veer' etc to name a few. The 2004 slice-of-life TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" got her name and fame.

She has featured in several Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan and Mann. She was seen in a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part. Shama Sikander was seen in Dhoom Dhadaka and later in 'Shunyaa', Seven.

Shama played the lead antagonist in Baal Veer and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.