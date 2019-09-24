close

Sumona Chakravarti

TV actress Sumona Chakravarti trolled for posting pic in a bikini

Popular TV actress Sumona Chakravarti on Sunday raised the temperatures by sharing a picture in a bikini. The actress was holidaying in Thailand and in the picture she is seen sitting on a beach. However, the trolls soon started posted nasty comments under her picture.

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Sumona Chakravarti on Sunday raised the temperatures by sharing a picture in a bikini. The actress was holidaying in Thailand and in the picture she is seen sitting on a beach. However, the trolls soon started posted nasty comments under her picture.

Sharing the picture, Sumona wrote, "Hello Sunday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on

Sumona became a popular face in the television after her successful stint in Ekta Kapoor's show titled 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'. Her character was named Natasha in the show.

Post which the actress became a part of Kapil Sharma's acting troupe. Sumona got even more popular after starring in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ where she played Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife Manju. 

She is cureently seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ where she plays Sarla Gulati. 

Sumona ChakravartiKapil Sharma showBade Acche Lagte HaiKapil Sharma
