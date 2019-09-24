TV actress Sumona Chakravarti trolled for posting pic in a bikini

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Sumona Chakravarti on Sunday raised the temperatures by sharing a picture in a bikini. The actress was holidaying in Thailand and in the picture she is seen sitting on a beach. However, the trolls soon started posted nasty comments under her picture.

Sharing the picture, Sumona wrote, "Hello Sunday."

Poverty of Bollywood. No clothes to wear for a poor soul. This picture proves that smaller and lesser the clothes one wears it gets attention of casting couch candidates from Bollywood — Dr G Baghel (@pavanpu09990599) September 22, 2019

Don't try to become @iPoonampandey @SherlynChopra

So cheap like them #shameonyousumona@KapilSharmaK9

Bhai kripya apne show ki unit ka dhyan rakhein, — Swadeep pandey (@pandey_swadeep) September 22, 2019

BAKWAS Band kro aur ye bataooo.... Kapde kahan hai ? — Chandra (@Karn_Chandra) September 22, 2019

Sumona became a popular face in the television after her successful stint in Ekta Kapoor's show titled 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'. Her character was named Natasha in the show.

Post which the actress became a part of Kapil Sharma's acting troupe. Sumona got even more popular after starring in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ where she played Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife Manju.

She is cureently seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ where she plays Sarla Gulati.