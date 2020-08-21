TV star Gaurav Chopraa's mother dies, actor pens emotional note

New Delhi: Popular television actor Gaurav Chopraa took to Instagram and penned an emotional and heartfelt note on mother's demise. She was battling cancer for last three years and reportedly was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus lately.

In fact, a few days back, Gaurav had shared with his fans that both his mother and father are admitted to different hospitals, and fighting a tough battle. Read his posts here:

Gaurav in his heartfelt note to mom wrote:

My mommy strongest !!

The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up !

Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else..

I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source..

#MeriMaa was the strongest..

She left us yesterday...

In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I'm sure !

Aapka #kaanha

Many television stars and fans expressed their condolences to the family upon hearing th unfortunate news of Gaurav's mother's demise. TV actor Karan Mehra, Tannaz Irani, and actress Meera Chopra amongst others mourned the death of Gaurav's mother.