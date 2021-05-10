हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna calls husband Akshay Kumar her 'specific device' to get perfect photos!

‘I have a husband’ wittily responds Twinkle Khanna to a fan asking her for the 'specific device’ used to click her Mother’s Day photo.

Twinkle Khanna calls husband Akshay Kumar her &#039;specific device&#039; to get perfect photos!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Author and columnist Twinkle Khanna also popularly known as Mrs Funnybones, is known for her sarcasm and humour. The former actress's response to a comment on her Mother’s Day post, asking for the ‘specific device’ she uses to get such pictures has left netizens in splits.

Twinkle posted a beautiful black and white photo of herself and mother Dimple Kapadia on Sunday (May 9) forMother’s Day. In the picture, the two are sitting at each end of a sofa and Dimple is busy sketching while Twinkle is engrossed in her embroidery. 

“Mothers’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances. We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through. #HappyMothersday,” Twinkle captioned her post.

While most of the people loved the picture, there was user who wanted to know the secret device to get such photos.

“How do you click such photos? Do you ask anyone to click it for you? Or you have a specific device for that?,” asked an Instagram user.

Replying to the comment, Mrs Funnybones wrote, “haha! I have a husband who passes by taking random pictures so yes in other words I do have a specific device”.

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna along with her superstar husband Akshay Kumar procured 100 oxygen concentrators to help India fight against COVID-19.

