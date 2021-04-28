हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators for India’s fight against COVID

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: While India is reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19, with a record number of cases being witnessed each day, actor Akshay Kumar and writer wife Twinkle Khanna are trying to do their bit in India’s fight against the coronavirus.

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram account on Tuesday (April 27) to share that she and Akshay are donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wonderful news -- Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," read Twinkle’s post.

Commenting on her post, ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ author worte, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer and Delhi’s MLA Gautam Gambhir’s foundation to fight COVID.

The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in India. The country is experiencing acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, COVID medicines and hospital beds, with thousands dying on a daily basis.

Akshay Kumar had also tested COVID positive on April 4 and later tested negative and has now fully recovered. He is one among various Bollywood celebrities who got infected with COVID-19 in its second wave.

