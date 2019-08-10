close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Film Award 2019

Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note after 'PadMan' wins National Award

'PadMan' won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues on Friday. An elated Twinkle Khanna thanked Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who inspired Akshay's character in the film.

Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note after &#039;PadMan&#039; wins National Award

New Delhi: As Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan' won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues on Friday, Twinkle Khanna took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.

An elated Twinkle thanked Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who inspired Akshay's character in the film.

Calling director R Balki a friend, she thanked him for helming the film. She went on to appreciate Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, who played the pivotal role in the film.

"A big shout out and thank you to the people that this movie truly belongs to @murugaofficial thank you for being you! A big, big hug to my friend the amazing #RBalki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support @akshaykumar, @radhikaofficial and @sonamkapoor who were both fabulous! A big day for all of us #PadMan #NationalAward," she wrote on Instagram.

The movie is a biopic on Arunachalam, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film had hit the screens last year on February 9. 

Tags:
National Film Award 2019padmanNational AwardTwinkle KhannaAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

This pic of Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula is worth a freeze-frame

Must Watch

PT19M55S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to remain party President? Watch debate