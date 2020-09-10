हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of 'small celebrations' on Akshay Kumar's birthday

Akshay Kumar reached Scotland earlier last month with the cast of his upcoming film `Bell Bottom` for its shoot.

Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of &#039;small celebrations&#039; on Akshay Kumar&#039;s birthday
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday treated her star husband Akshay Kumar's fans to a glimpse of the "small celebration" of the actor actor in Scotland.

The-actor-turned-writer took to Instagram to share two pictures to summarise the 53rd birthday of her husband.

While the first picture features Twinkle and Akshay posing with a scrumptious chocolate cake amidst a large lush green field, the other picture features two greeting cards prepared by their children Aarav and Nitara Kumar.

"A small celebration for the big boy`s birthday!" she wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Akshay Kumar reached Scotland earlier last month with the cast of his upcoming film `Bell Bottom` for its shoot.

Tags:
Akshay KumarTwinkle KhannaAkshay Kumar birthdayBell Bottom
Next
Story

Salman Khan reminds fans to 'stay safe' amid coronavirus pandemic
  • 44,65,863Confirmed
  • 75,062Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: 'Fullstop' on Rhea Chakraborty's drama