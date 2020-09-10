Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of 'small celebrations' on Akshay Kumar's birthday

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday treated her star husband Akshay Kumar's fans to a glimpse of the "small celebration" of the actor actor in Scotland.

The-actor-turned-writer took to Instagram to share two pictures to summarise the 53rd birthday of her husband.

While the first picture features Twinkle and Akshay posing with a scrumptious chocolate cake amidst a large lush green field, the other picture features two greeting cards prepared by their children Aarav and Nitara Kumar.

"A small celebration for the big boy`s birthday!" she wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar reached Scotland earlier last month with the cast of his upcoming film `Bell Bottom` for its shoot.