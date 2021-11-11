Twinkle Khanna sings Adele's Hello, Rakhi Sawant loves her ‘tone-deaf’ rendition

New Delhi: Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Adele’s ‘Hello’. The author of ‘Mrs Funnybones’ happily sings the song though she is completely tone-deaf. “My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? #ToneDeafMembersUnite,” Twinkle captioned her post.

Check it out:

In the video, Twinkle can be seen sitting in a car with her daughter Nitara, who interrupts her singing session.Various people took to the comment section of the author’s post to share their reaction. Anupam Kher’s son, actor Sikander Kher had commented, “The person will hang up as soon as they hear hello” to which Twinkle responds, “hahahaha”.

Sonakshi Sinha also took to the comment section to share an internal joke, “Waiting for the aye coolie upload”. To which Twinkle responded, “Noooo that’s a secret talent”.

Rakhi Sawant, however, seemed to love Mrs Funnybones singing that can ‘puncture eardrums without any effort’. The actress commented with a red heart emoji and various hands up emojis.

Twinkle Khanna often shares witty posts on Instagram and doesn’t shy away from making fun of herself and her loved ones.