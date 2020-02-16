Tara Sutaria attends Lakme Fashion Week with boyfriend and Aadar Jain - See pics

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria was joined by her boyfriend Aadar Jain (Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor's cousin) at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday. The couple made the spotlight follow them as they were seen twinning in black. Tara wore a crop top and camouflage pants and looked totally chic while Aadar pulled off a casual look. Tara and Aadar were spotted taking a stroll at the ground and soon left the venue in the same car.

Here are the pictures we are talking about:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Tara and Aadar have been dating for some months now but have yet not acknowledged a romance officially. However, pictures of them together at family events, parties and get-togethers tell a different story.

She was Aadar's plus one at brother Armaan Jain's wedding parties and also performed with him. Just last week, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima also sort of confirmed Tara and Aadar's relationship status by posting a 'family picture', which she later deleted. Riddhima shared the frame with Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra and Aadar and Tara.

On the work front, Tara, who made her big debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The year 2' in 2019, was last seen in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Aadar Jain made his film debut in 2017 with 'Qaidi Band'.