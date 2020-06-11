Twitter fumes over Shobhaa De’s goof-up after she shares pic of megastar Chiranjeevi in her condolence post for Chiranjeevi Sarja

New Delhi: Twitter, especially fans of south superstar Chiranjeevi, are fuming in anger over novelist Shobhaa De’s major tweet blunder. Earlier this week, after Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died, Shobhaa De took to Twitter to offer her condolence to his family, but the picture she posted along with the tweet was not of him, she shared megastar Chiranjeevi’s photo. Though she deleted her tweet soon, but it appeared that the damage was already done.

Netizens schooled the novelist for her goof-up and demanded an apology from her while a section of the internet slammed the entire Bollywood film fraternity and asked them "not to tweet if they don’t know people down south."

A Twitter user said, “Dear Bollywood Celebrities/WHATEVER, if you don't know our actors, then please don't tweet. Simple! A simple Google search goes a long way in covering your stupidity”.

this post is regarding this tweet. pic.twitter.com/GlIaSrh9wq — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died on June 7, was a Kannada star. He belonged to a prominent film family. He died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru at the age of 39. Chiranjeevi Sarja had an illustrious career. He debuted 11 years ago and acted in over 22 movies.