Meghan Markle

Twitterati react to Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from royal duties last year in March, have now opened up about their painful experiences with the British Royal Family. In a tell-all interview, Meghan revealed that Kate Middleton made her cry on the day of her wedding, the royals were worried about the colour of her child Archie and that she had suicidal thoughts but could not seek medical aid.

Twitterati react to Meghan Markle&#039;s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey
Pic source: Reuters

New Delhi: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from royal duties last year in March, have now opened up about their painful experiences with the British Royal Family. In a tell-all interview, Meghan revealed that Kate Middleton made her cry on the day of her wedding, the royals were worried about the colour of her child Archie and that she had suicidal thoughts but could not seek medical aid.

Since the clips from the interview have been released, it has taken the internet by storm. Many people have congratulated Meghan for finally breaking her silence and opening up about her excruciating experience as a member of the Royal family.

Others, have criticized her for defaming the British royals.

Below are some reactions by Twitterati.

The interview, which is 2 hours long,  is scheduled to air on CBS Network at 8 pm on March 7 (USA time). It can also be streamed via CBS network official website.

