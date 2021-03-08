Twitterati react to Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

New Delhi: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from royal duties last year in March, have now opened up about their painful experiences with the British Royal Family. In a tell-all interview, Meghan revealed that Kate Middleton made her cry on the day of her wedding, the royals were worried about the colour of her child Archie and that she had suicidal thoughts but could not seek medical aid.

Since the clips from the interview have been released, it has taken the internet by storm. Many people have congratulated Meghan for finally breaking her silence and opening up about her excruciating experience as a member of the Royal family.

Others, have criticized her for defaming the British royals.

Below are some reactions by Twitterati.

If Meghan Markle had ended her own life, the same UK tabloids that had torn her apart daily would be lamenting on how great of a Duchess she was with a tearful Piers Morgan leading the charge. They are shameless. #OprahMeghanHarry — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 8, 2021

Just finished watching the sit down interview with #HarryandMeghanonOprah My heart was literally breaking the entire time. I have loved #MeghanMarkle since suits. She is such a bright light. I’m devastated #PrinceHarryandMeghan have had to endure so much pain. — Marlene (@Marlene_DW) March 8, 2021

Knew it was bad just not this bad or this tragic, almost validating to know that British overt and covert racism is rife and that poc’s aren’t delusional for going on about it... #PrinceHarryandMeghan — Sabah Noor (@SabzN99) March 8, 2021

As a Brit, I have always loved the queen & when Kate and William got married it brought the country together

However, Megan being treated like this shows the royals need to go#MeghanMarkle #MeghanandHarryonOprah #Racist #PrinceHarryandMeghan #oprah #blm #mentalhealth #british pic.twitter.com/kGK69BRwpu — FluorescentIridescent (@Ellehasnofury) March 8, 2021

Imagine being more concerned about a baby’s skin color than his safety. #MeghanMarkle #ImWithMeghan — Kailin Chase (@kailinchasee) March 8, 2021

I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

I’m over here crying hearing Meghan Markle describe how close she came to ending her own life and only Prince Harry was there to protect her. That tells me everything I need to know. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 8, 2021

Harry and Meghan are having a girl!! Lmao imagine being able to say your grandmother was Princess Diana and that the mom is Meghan Markle...iconic #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/eQlZe0yRdk — Myra (@SussexPrincess) March 8, 2021

The interview, which is 2 hours long, is scheduled to air on CBS Network at 8 pm on March 7 (USA time). It can also be streamed via CBS network official website.