Dilip Kumar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sends condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, fans

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday (July 7) at PD Hinduja Hospital. The veteran star was 98 years old.

Reuters

New Delhi: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of Bollywood star Dilip Kumar who had an international following.

"We send our deep condolences to his family, his legions of fans throughout the world," Guterres's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

In a sign of Kumar's sway beyond India, it was a Pakistani journalist who mentioned the actor's death to Dujarric at his daily briefing.

The 98-year-old actor's fandom spread across the world - beyond South Asia and especially into the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Kumar, who was born in pre-Independence Peshawar that is now in Pakistan, starred in over 60 films during his 54-year movie career and also produced movies.

He died on Wednesday (July 7) in Mumbai.

